Banks to remain closed for 14 days in March: Full list of bank holidays

Mumbai: Banks in the country will remain closed for 14 in the month of March. This includes second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Digital services like mobile banking, UPI, and Internet banking will continue to operate without any interruptions.

Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays. Many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

List of bank holidays in March 2024:

March 1: Chapchar Kut (Mizoram)

March 3: Sunday

March 8: Mahashivratri (except New Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, West Bengal, Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Itanagar, Goa)

March 9: Second Saturday

March 10: Sunday

March 17: Sunday

March 22: Bihar Diwas (Bihar)

March 23: Fourth Saturday

March 24: Sunday

March 25: Holi (except Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland, Bihar, Srinagar)

March 26: Yaosang second day/Holi (Odisha, Manipur, Bihar)

March 27: Holi (Bihar)

March 29: Good Friday (except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh)

March 31: Sunday