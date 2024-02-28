BJP Confident of Winning All 80 Lok Sabha Seats in UP After Rajya Sabha Poll Victory

Buoyed by the sweeping victory of all its eight candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP expressed confidence on Tuesday that it would secure victory in all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections scheduled for April-May. Sudhanshu Trivedi, a successful candidate from the BJP, hailed the win as a positive sign for the party’s future prospects, predicting a full sweep of the Lok Sabha seats in UP and over 400 seats nationwide for the NDA. Trivedi also addressed the issue of some SP MLAs supporting the BJP, suggesting that the SP needed to reflect on why such alliances were occurring.

Similarly, former Union minister R P N Singh, another victorious candidate from the BJP, echoed the sentiment of assured victory in all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. He dismissed allegations of horse-trading by the SP, asserting that the people of UP were determined to see the BJP triumph across the state. The BJP’s resounding success in the Rajya Sabha elections dealt a blow to the opposition Samajwadi Party, with one of its nominees losing due to cross-voting. Among the victorious BJP candidates were notable figures such as actor-MP Jaya Bachchan and former SP leader Sanjay Seth, highlighting the diverse background of the party’s nominees.