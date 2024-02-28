Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for second day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained unchanged for second day in a row in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 460,80 per 8 gram. On Monday, yellow metal prices declined by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

In other major markets in the country, the price of 24 carat gold is Rs.6426.4 per gram, up by Rs.1107. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.5886.5 per gramm, up by Rs.1013.The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.06%, whereas in the last month it has been -0.7%.The cost of silver is Rs.73900.0 per kg, down by Rs.500.0 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange(MCX), gold futures were trading at The gold June 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.62633 per 10 gram, down by 0.032%.Silver futures were trading at Rs.72327 per kg, down by 0.287%.

In global markets, price of spot gold edged 0.1% higher at $2,031.99 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,041.00 per ounce. Price of spot platinum rose 0.2% to $890.25 per ounce, , while palladium edged 0.1% higher to $937.02 per ounce , and silver climbed 0.1% to $22.46 per ounce.