Congress leader Rana Goswami resigns, expected to join BJP

Congress leader Rana Goswami has tendered his resignation from the party on Wednesday, with indications suggesting his intention to join the BJP. Goswami, who recently stepped down as the working president of the state Congress and formerly served as the MLA of Jorhat, forwarded his resignation letter to Congress general secretary KC Venugopal before heading to New Delhi. There, he is expected to meet with BJP president JP Nadda to formalize his transition to the ruling party.

While Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated he lacked official confirmation regarding Goswami’s decision, he acknowledged Goswami’s influential position within the Congress and expressed readiness to welcome him into the BJP fold if the switch materializes. This move follows a recent trend within the Assam Congress, with MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha stepping down from his role as state Congress working president earlier this month, aligning himself with the BJP-led government’s development initiatives, alongside fellow party legislator Basanta Das.