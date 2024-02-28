First Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi to open to public on this date

Abu Dhabi: The first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi will be opened to the public from March 1. From February 15 to 29, overseas devotees who had registered in advance or VIP guests were allowed to visit the temple.

‘The temple will be open to the public from March 1 from 9 am to 8 pm. The temple will remain closed for visitors every Monday,’ a temple spokesperson said.

The grand temple was inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Modi on February 14 during a dedication ceremony attended by over 5,000 invitees.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Earth Edition launched in India: Price, Features

The temple is managed by BAPS. Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) Sanstha is a volunteer-driven global Hindu organisation promoting spirituality, cultural values, and social service. This is the only Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. It is also the Middle East’s first traditional Hindu stone temple.

BAPS Hindu Mandir is made from pink Rajasthan sandstone and white Italian marble stone, carved in India and transported to UAE for assembly.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, donated 13.5 acres of land for the construction of the temple during PM Modi’s visit to the country in 2015. In January 2019, the UAE Government allocated a further 13.5 acres of land, thus making a total of 27 acres of land gifted for the temple. The foundation stone for the temple was laid by PM Modi in 2017.

Seven spires of the temple each symbolise an Emirate of the UAE. The temple’s complex includes a visitor centre, prayer halls, thematic gardens, learning areas etc. The temple has 100 sensors installed in its foundation and more sensors in other areas to check seismic activity, temperature changes, etc.

The cost of the construction of the temple is estimated to be Dh 400 million. The temple is open to people of all faiths and religious beliefs.

There is no entry fee for visiting the temple. Visitors must register on the official website or through the Festival of Harmony app to visit the temple. About 10,000 people can be at the BAPS Hindu Mandir. The temple is open to visitors from 9 am to 8 pm.

The temple is in Abu Mureikha’s Al Taf Road (E16), off the Abu Dhabi-Dubai highway.