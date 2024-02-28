Former Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Santhan, passes away

Santhan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, passed away in Chennai due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 55. He was released by the Supreme Court in 2022 after serving 20 years of imprisonment. Santhan was undergoing treatment for liver failure at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he suffered a cardiac arrest around 4 am on Wednesday. Despite efforts to revive him with CPR and ventilation, he did not respond to treatment and eventually passed away at 7:50 am.

The dean of the hospital confirmed Santhan’s demise and stated that a post-mortem would be conducted. Legal arrangements are being made to send his body to Sri Lanka, his home country. Santhan was among the seven individuals freed by the Supreme Court in 2022 after serving over two decades in connection with the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. He had been residing in a special camp in Tiruchirappalli since his release but was admitted to the hospital on January 27 due to liver failure.