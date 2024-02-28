Govt extends Jamaat-e-Islami ban in J&K for 5 years

The government has extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir for another five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, declaring it an ‘unlawful association’. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the extension on the micro-blogging site ‘X’, stating it aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and separatism. The decision comes as the organization continues activities deemed threatening to the security, integrity, and sovereignty of the nation, first being declared unlawful in February 2019.

According to a notification from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), JeI has been involved in activities prejudicial to internal security and public order, with the potential to disrupt the unity and integrity of the country. Founded in 1942, Jamaat-e-Islami is a socio-religious political party with a significant cadre base in Jammu and Kashmir, distinct from Jamaat-e-Islami Hind. The banned group, historically inclined towards Pakistan, was active in J&K’s electoral politics before 1990 and advocates for the state’s resolution through the right to self-determination.