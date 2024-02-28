Green Credit rules could harm forests: Experts

Four months post its launch, the Union government has introduced the methodology for calculating green credits under the Green Credit Programme. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has stipulated that each tree “grown” will translate to one Green Credit. This initiative aims to encourage voluntary environmental actions across sectors through market-based incentives, aligning with India’s goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2070 as per the Paris Agreement.

The Green Credit Rules 2024 require state forest departments to identify degraded land parcels within their jurisdiction, including open forests and wastelands, for tree plantation. Subsequently, these departments will issue green credit certificates upon completion of plantation activities, serving as indicators of environmental stewardship. However, critics argue that the rules lack scientific rigor and could potentially harm forest ecology, allowing manipulation by vested interests to the detriment of environmental integrity.