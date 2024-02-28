Gujarat coast seizes record 3,300 kg narcotics; 5 foreigners arrested

Indian authorities, including the Navy, Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad, and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), collaborated in an operation off the Gujarat coast, resulting in the seizure of a record-breaking 3,300 kg of narcotics from an Iranian boat. The contraband, suspected to include charas, methamphetamine, and morphine, marks the largest offshore capture by quantity in the country’s history, according to a senior NCB official. The five individuals detained from the vessel are believed to be either Iranian or Pakistani nationals, with no nationality documents recovered from them.

The Navy, in a coordinated operation with the NCB, intercepted the suspicious dhow following inputs from surveillance missions, facilitating the apprehension of the vessel and its crew. The successful seizure underscores the collaborative efforts between Indian Navy assets and law enforcement agencies, with the contraband and crew handed over to authorities at an Indian port. A significant quantity of various drugs, including charas, was confiscated during the mid-sea operation, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking activities in the region.