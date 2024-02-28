India launch date of BYD Seal EV announced: Details

Mumbai: Chinese EV manufacturer BYD has revealed the India launch date of its electric sedan, the BYD Seal. The new electric sedan will be launched in the Indian markets on March 5. This will be the company’s third model here after the BYD e6 electric MPV, which starts at Rs 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV, which begins at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BYD Seal EV will enter India via the completely built-up (CBU) route. It is expected to be priced at Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BYD Seal EV will have an 82.5kWh battery pack paired with a 230hp/360Nm permanent magnet synchronous motor, which will be mounted on the rear axle. The BYD Seal EV will have a claimed range (WLTP) of 570km on a single full charge. The 0-100kmph acceleration will be in 5.9 seconds.

With blade technology, the BYD Seal EV’s battery will have a 10-80% charge time of roughly 37 minutes using a 150kW charger. A 0-100% charge can be achieved in 8.6 hours with a regular 11kW AC charger. The electric sedan could also have a higher 530hp dual-motor AWD variant with a claimed range of 520km.