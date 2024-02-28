Indian civilians arrive in Maldives to replace military personnel

Ahead of the upcoming third core-level meeting between senior officials from India and Maldives, a group of Indian civilians has arrived in Maldives to take over helicopter services in Addu City, replacing military personnel. The decision to send civilians comes as the helicopter stationed in Addu City is being returned to India for maintenance, with a replacement expected to arrive by Wednesday.

This move follows President Mohamad Muizzu’s campaign pledge to send back the 33 Indian military personnel stationed in the archipelago. Two core-level meetings have already been held to discuss this matter, with the third meeting scheduled to take place in the coming days. Meanwhile, the Maldives Defence Ministry has affirmed that the civilians will assume operational responsibilities immediately upon arrival, and preparations are underway for the transportation of the helicopter to India for repair.

Currently, there are 33 Indian military personnel stationed in Maldives, primarily overseeing aircraft and helicopter operations for medical evacuation and humanitarian aid. Orders have been issued for the withdrawal of Indian soldiers from Addu City by March 10, with a later deadline of May 10 for those stationed in Kadhdhoo and Hanimaadhoo. The Maldives Defence Ministry has assured that discussions regarding the withdrawal from these locations will be conducted through diplomatic channels.