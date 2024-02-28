Indian Navy seizes 3300 kg of narcotics

Mumbai: In a joint operation, the Indian Navy and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized around 3,300 kg of drugs from a ship near Gujarat’s Porbandar. The seized drugs include 3089 Kgs Charas, 158 Kgs Methamphetamine 25 Kgs Morphine. This seizure of drugs is by far the largest in terms of quantity in recent times.

After getting specific information, The Indian Navy intercepted an Iranian boat and recovered drugs. The ship’s five crew, all Pakistani nationals, have been arrested. The contraband along with the apprehended boat and five crew members have been handed over to Law Enforcement Agencies at an Indian port.

‘Based on the input of P8I LRMR aircraft on surveillance mission, IN mission-deployed ship was diverted to intercept the suspicious dhow engaged in contraband smuggling. The seizure of drugs from the dhow, which is by far the largest in terms of quantity, was possible through the collaborative efforts of the Indian Navy’s mission-deployed assets with the NCB. The contraband along with the apprehended boat and crew have been handed over to the Law Enforcement Agencies at an Indian port,’ the Indian Navy said in a statement.