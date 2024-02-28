India’s power supply report deficit of 1.4%

New Delhi: India’s power supply reported a deficit of 1.4% in the April to January period. Power companies in the country were able to meet only 239.93 GW of the total power demand of 243.27 GW. Data released by the Central Electricity Authority revealed this. This deficit stood at 4% in 2022-23 when the peak demand for power touched 215.89 GW.

The government has projected an electricity generation target for the year 2023-24 at 1,750 billion units (BU). In the first eleven months of FY24, the country’s electricity requirement reached 1,358.6 BU with only 1,354.97 BU being available for consumption. The country generated 1,624.16 BU during 2022-23.

The deficit in power supply has decreased in the last 11 years from 9.0% in 2012-13 to 4.0% in 2022-23. India has a total power generation capacity of 429.96 GW of which 240.44 GW belongs to fossil fuel sources and 189.53 GW belonging to non-fossil fuel sources.

Electricity demand in the country rose 7% in 2023. The government then announced an addition of 80 GW of new thermal power capacity by 2031-32.