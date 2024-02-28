Indulge in the Rich Flavor of Red Velvet Latte with This Easy Recipe

Here’s a recipe for Red Velvet Latte:

Ingredients:

1 cup of milk (any type of milk you prefer)

1 tablespoon of unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons of granulated sugar (adjust to taste)

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon of red food coloring

1 shot of espresso (or 1/4 cup of strong brewed coffee)

Whipped cream (optional)

Red velvet cake crumbs or cocoa powder for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a small saucepan, heat the milk over medium heat until it’s warm but not boiling.

2. Whisk in the cocoa powder and granulated sugar until they are fully dissolved.

3. Stir in the vanilla extract and red food coloring until the milk turns a vibrant red color.

4. Brew your espresso or coffee separately.

5. Pour the espresso or coffee into a mug.

6. Slowly pour the red velvet milk mixture over the espresso or coffee while stirring gently to combine.

7. Taste and adjust sweetness if needed by adding more sugar.

8. Top with whipped cream if desired and sprinkle with red velvet cake crumbs or cocoa powder for garnish.

9. Serve hot and enjoy your Red Velvet Latte!

Feel free to adjust the ingredients according to your taste preferences.