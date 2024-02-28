Japan’s part-time worker ‘terrorism’ sparks outrage with social media stunts

In Japan, there’s a burgeoning issue in the realm of part-time employment, and it’s been dubbed “baito tero.” This term, formed by blending “arubaito” (part-time work) and “terrorism,” doesn’t entail explosions or violence, yet it’s causing significant concern.

But what exactly is “baito tero”? Imagine the most outrageous antics you’d witness on social media, now envision them occurring in your beloved eateries and convenience stores, all thanks to their own part-time staff.

These employees, craving a moment of online fame, are resorting to shocking behaviors – ranging from hygiene breaches to tampering with food – and proudly sharing their misdeeds on social platforms for the world to witness.

But why the sudden attention on this phenomenon? Although “baito tero” isn’t a new concept, recent incidents have thrust it back into the spotlight, eliciting widespread condemnation across Japanese media.

In one particularly egregious case, a Domino’s Pizza employee caused outrage by posting a video of himself contaminating pizza dough with, shockingly, nasal secretions.

Another incident involved a mischievous restaurant worker recording himself squirting whipped cream, meant for customers’ desserts, into a coworker’s mouth.