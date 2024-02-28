Know 3 natural lubricants for better sex

Several couples face lack of lubrication during sex. This can be quite distressing for anybody. Several sexologists suggests natural lubricants that increase sensitivity and arousal.

Here are 3 things that could help you:

Coconut oil: Several studies have proven that coconut oil is a safe and effective as a lubricant. Its moisturizing properties make it an effective lube as well as allows long-lasting intercourse. Moreover, coconut oil is great for clitoral stimulation and vulvar massage.

Omega 3 Fatty Acids: Omega 3 fatty acids have numerous health benefits, lubrication is one of them. It can be consumed in the form of supplements like Krill oil or you could even have it in your diet. Good sources of omega 3 fatty acids include salmon, tuna, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds etc.

Aloe Vera gel: Aloe is known to be incredibly gentle in your skin and it’s absolutely safe to use around your vagina. However, make sure it is a 100 per cent pure aloe vera gel and contains no artificial ingredients.