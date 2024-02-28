Mahindra Thar Earth Edition launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading automotive manufacturer in India, Mahindra introduced a new variant of its compact off-roading SUV Thar. The new model named ‘Mahindra Thar Earth Edition’ is based on the LX hard-top variant and available with both petrol and diesel powertrain options.

This special edition is inspired by the Thar desert. The Thar Earth Edition is offered in a a satin matte paint scheme named Desert Fury. It comes with dune inspired decals on the doors and rear fender, the silver alloys, matte black badges,ORVMS with Desert Fury inserts, body-coloured grille, and Thar branding inserts on the alloy wheels.

Mahindra offers this special edition model with beige leatherette seats featuring dune designs on the headrests. The cabin is further enhanced with Desert Fury inserts on the dual-tone AC vents, steering wheel, centre console accent and the Thar branding on doors.

Mahindra is offering the Thar Earth edition in both petrol and diesel guises. The former gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that kicks out 150 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The latter, on the other hand, is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine churning out 130 bhp and 300-320 Nm of torque.

Both engines are offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. A 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case is a standard offering for both powertrain options.

Variants Ex-showroom prices

Thar Earth Edition Petrol MT Rs. 15.40 lakh

Thar Earth Edition Petrol AT Rs. 16.99 lakh

Thar Earth Edition Diesel MT Rs. 16.15 lakh

Thar Earth Edition Diesel AT Rs. 17.60 lakh