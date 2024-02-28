DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai slum

Feb 28, 2024, 10:50 am IST

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in the slum area of Bhayandar East, Mumbai. The fire erupted in the Azad Nagar slum in Bhayandar East early Wednesday. At least 20 fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.  A few persons were injured in the incident.

More details are awaited.

