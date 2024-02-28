Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai slum

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in the slum area of Bhayandar East, Mumbai. The fire erupted in the Azad Nagar slum in Bhayandar East early Wednesday. At least 20 fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. A few persons were injured in the incident.
More details are awaited.
VIDEO | A massive fire broke out in the slum area of Bhayandar East, #Mumbai at about 4 am today. Firefighting teams at the spot. More details are awaited.
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/q0LcZdDuG2
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 28, 2024
