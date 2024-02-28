Meiti group abducts Manipur police officer, swiftly rescued

A Manipur additional superintendent of police, ASP Amit Kumar, was abducted on Tuesday evening by members of the Meitei activist organisation Arambai Tenggol. The incident occurred when a group of armed Arambai Tenggol members stormed Kumar’s residence in Wangkhei and forcefully took him away. Despite his father’s attempt to intervene, the outnumbered police force was unable to prevent the abduction, and Kumar was swiftly taken by the activists.

Upon learning of the incident, the Manipur Police promptly launched a rescue operation to retrieve ASP Amit Kumar. Despite the initial setback, the police force successfully mobilized resources and swiftly located Kumar, ensuring his safe return within a few hours. This incident underscores the ongoing tensions between activist groups and law enforcement agencies in the region, highlighting the challenges faced by authorities in maintaining law and order amidst such conflicts.