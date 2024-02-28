Minister Assesses Safety Measures at Brahmapuram Waste Plant

Industries Minister P Rajeeve conducted a review on Tuesday to assess the progress of safety measures being implemented at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant to prevent future fire incidents. During the evaluation, he urged officials to expedite ongoing projects, particularly the completion of road works within the plant’s vicinity, which is expected to be finished within a week. Additionally, the fire and rescue services department tested vehicles on completed roads, with reinforcement work carried out where necessary based on inspection findings.

Following a recent visit by a delegation led by Minister Rajeeve, concerns were raised regarding the district administration’s inadequate safety measures at Brahmapuram. As part of the improvement plan, the installation of street lights was prioritized, with the minister instructing the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to ensure their installation within two days. Furthermore, the installation of hydrants within the plant premises, costing Rs 75 lakh, will also be completed within the same timeframe. CCTV cameras have been set up and are now accessible to the police, while fire watchers have undergone training, with fifty appointed to monitor the site closely. Progress has also been made on desilting the Kadambrayar River by the irrigation department, with 65% completion achieved and the remaining work expected to conclude within two weeks.