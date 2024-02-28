Noise launches Buds N1 true wireless earbuds in India: Details

Mumbai: India based consumer tech brand, Noise launched new true wireless earbuds (TWS) in India. The new TWS earbuds named ‘Noise Buds N1’ is available on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 899.

The Noise Buds N1 offer playback time of up to 40 hours. It features and feature an 11mm driver. The Noise Buds N1 boast a Quad Mic system with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology. This feature effectively reduces background noise, ensuring crystal-clear call quality even in noisy environments. These earbuds boast ultra-low latency of up to 40ms, guaranteeing lag-free gaming and video playback.

The Noise Buds N1 features Instacharge technology, enabling users to enjoy 120 minutes of playback with only a 10-minute charge. Additionally, the earbuds also come with HyperSync technology that allows for quick and effortless pairing with devices, while Bluetooth Version 5.3 provides consistent connectivity.