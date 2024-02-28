Nubia launches new tablet: Details

Mumbai: Nubia Pad 3D II was unveiled at MWC 2024. This is Nubia’s second-generation tablet with support for viewing 3D content without wearing special glasses.

Details related to pricing of the Nubia Pad 3D II are yet to be revealed. The company is expected to announce availability of the tablets in global markets in the future. It is currently unknown whether the Nubia Pad 3D II will be introduced in India — its predecessor, the Nubia Pad 3D — was not launched in the country.

The tablet offers support for 5G connectivity and is equipped with an AI processing engine. The built-in Neovision 3D Anytime technology is claimed to be capable of generating 3D content from 2D images in real-time.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi airport launches new city check-in service for passengers

The Nubia Pad 3D II sports a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2,560×1,600 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, paired with an unspecified amount of LPDDR5X RAM.

The Nubia Pad 3D II is equipped with a 13-megapixel dual ‘Super Biomimetic Eye’ rear camera setup that is claimed to offer a wider 3D shooting range than its predecessor. There are two 8-megapixel cameras in the front, with support for AI-supported eye tracking, according to the company.

The tablet is equipped with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It features a quad speakers with DTX: Ultra audio It also supports 5G connectivity, in addition to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Miracast support. The tablet packs a 10,000mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging.