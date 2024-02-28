Orders Issued to Eliminate Man-Eating Leopard

In the Kimadi area of Dehradun, authorities have issued directives to eliminate a man-eating leopard after it was officially deemed a threat to human safety. The orders were issued by Chief Wildlife Warden Dr. Sameer Sinha following a distressing incident involving the leopard.

To capture the man-eating leopard, additional measures have been implemented in the Kimadi region, including setting up eight cages and 12 camera traps. The protocol dictates that if the leopard is spotted, it will be tranquilized initially, with the option to resort to lethal measures if deemed necessary.

The decision to eliminate the leopard came after it fatally attacked a 10-year-old child in Marari Gurjar Basti near the Galjwadi forest beat. This incident follows a recent surge in leopard attacks in the state, prompting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take a firm stance and demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding these incidents.