Patnaik initiates significant projects for cricket and other sports development

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik marked a significant stride in sports development by inaugurating 41 cricket academies and various other facilities across the state. Additionally, he laid the foundation stones for several projects aimed at bolstering sports infrastructure in Odisha. Among these endeavors, Patnaik announced plans for the redevelopment of the Barabati Cricket Stadium in Cuttack and the VSS Cricket Stadium in Sambalpur. Emphasizing the importance of these initiatives, he highlighted the intention to provide top-notch cricket facilities to players in the western region of the state.

In his address, Patnaik outlined the vision for the Barabati Stadium’s transformation into a world-class sports complex through collaborative efforts with the BCCI, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), and corporate partners. Moreover, he stressed the preservation of the stadium’s clock tower as a heritage structure. The CM’s initiatives also extended to other regions, with the inauguration of cricket facilities in Berhampur, Puri, Jajpur, and Jharsuguda. Furthermore, plans were unveiled for the establishment of an integrated sports complex in Ganjam, encompassing provisions for athletics, football, cricket, and indoor stadium facilities, catering to the sporting needs of the local populace. Through these endeavors, Patnaik reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting sports as a means of youth empowerment, positioning Odisha as a prominent sports destination nationally.