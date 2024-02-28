Smoke Alert Delays Vande Bharat Express in Aluva for 25 Minutes

Vande Bharat Express traveling from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod came to a temporary halt at Aluva station around 8:55 am when smoke filled the C5 cabin. This incident occurred between Kalamassery and Aluva railway stations, prompting the evacuation of passengers as a safety measure. According to the public relations officer of the Thiruvananthapuram division, the smoke originated from the fire extinguishing system installed inside the lavatory, triggered possibly by someone lighting a cigarette. Further investigation, including analysis of CCTV footage, is underway to confirm the cause.

Upon detection of smoke, the train was promptly stopped, and passengers were evacuated. Following a thorough inspection to rule out any fire or gas leakage, the train was cleared for its onward journey. Fortunately, no passengers suffered health issues due to the smoke, and the delay caused by the stoppage at Aluva is expected to be compensated for, ensuring minimal disruption to the travel schedule.