Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settles lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on February 28. The BSE Sensex dropped 790.33 points or 1.08% to settle at 72,304.89. The NSE Nifty 50 plunged 247.20 points or 1.11% to settle at 21,951.15.

The broader indices ended in negative territory, with fall led by Mid-cap and Large-cap stocks. Bank Nifty index ended lower by 624.90 points or 1.34% to settle at 45,931.15. The Midcap index was down 1.69%, while the Smallcap index was down 1.57%. Across sectors, Media, PSU Bank, and Realty indices were down more than 2%, while Oil & Gas, Bank, Auto, Metal, and Private Bank indices were down more than 1%.

Top gainers were , TCS, HUL, Airtel, and HDFC Life. Top losers were Power Grid Corp., Apollo Hospitals, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki India and IndusInd Bank.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,509.16 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,861.56 crore on February 27.