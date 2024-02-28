Tecno launches Spark 20C in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Tecno Spark 20C was launched in India in a single RAM and storage configuration and four colours. The smartphone was introduced in select global markets in November 2023.

Offered in Alpenglow Gold, Gravity Black, Mystery White, and Magic Skin Green colours, the Tecno Spark 20C is priced in India at Rs. 8,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The company is extending a Rs. 1,000 launch offer. It will be available for purchase in the country starting March 5 at 12pm IST exclusively via Amazon.

The Tecno Spark 20C features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate . The phone also has the collapsible Dynamic Port, which is similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island. It is said to act as a comprehensive notification bar when the phone is plugged in.

The Tecno Spark 20C is equipped with a Darwin Engine that is said to improve users’ gaming experience. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM that is expandable virtually up to an additional 8GB. It also comes with 128GB of onboard storage, which is also extendable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset also ships with Android 13-based HiOS 13.

The Tecno Spark 20C is equipped with a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified AI-backed sensor alongside an LED flash unit. It allows users to record up to 1080p time-lapse videos. The front camera houses an 8-megapixel sensor.Tecno has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Spark 20C with support for 18W wired fast charging, which is claimed to charge the phone from zero to 50 percent in 50 minutes.