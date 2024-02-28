Water Crisis Alert Issued by Kerala Water Authority in Multiple Districts

Kerala is facing rising temperatures ahead of summer, prompting warnings of heat waves from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) since mid-February. Now, concerns are mounting over severe water scarcity in the upcoming months.

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) predicts a critical water crisis in several districts, particularly Kasaragod, by April. Despite having numerous rivers, Kasaragod lacks dams, exacerbating the situation. The KWA is undertaking projects worth ?19,700 crore to augment drinking water production, aiming to increase output by 1,400 MLD over the next few years. However, these projects are expected to take at least 18 months to complete, making this summer challenging for residents.

Although the KWA has provided functional household tap connections to millions of households under the Jal Jeevan Mission, efforts to enhance water output are still underway and may take several years to materialize. In response to the existing water scarcity, the state government has allocated funds to local bodies for crisis management.