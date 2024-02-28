Youth campaign ‘My First Vote for the Nation’ launched

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated an anthem titled “Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye” (My first vote for the nation) on Tuesday. The initiative aims to motivate young voters to actively participate in the electoral process.

The nationwide campaign, spanning a week, is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Education and the I&B Ministry. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged all higher education institutions across the country to conduct comprehensive voter awareness activities on their campuses from February 28 to March 6.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined the initiative, using a micro-blogging platform to call for increased participation in the electoral process. He encouraged people from various backgrounds to spread awareness among first-time voters using the hashtag #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye. The I&B Ministry highlighted that the anthem is part of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) broader campaign aimed at promoting voter awareness.