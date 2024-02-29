14 killed, 20 injured as pick-up vehicle overturns

Bhopal: In a tragic incident, at least 14 people lost their lives and 20 others were injured after a pick-up vehicle lost control and overturned at Badjhar ghat in Dindori. The victims were returning from a ‘godh bharai‘ programme. As per police, the pickup vehicle carrying the villagers overturned after the driver lost control.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a compensation of Rs four lakh for the families of the deceased. The Chief Minister also directed the local administration to provide medical treatment to the injured.

‘CM Dr Mohan Yadav has expressed deep condolence over the untimely demise of many precious lives in a vehicle accident in Dindori district. He has prayed to God to grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the family members to bear the loss. The Chief Minister said that financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the families of those injured in the incident. Instructions have been given to the district administration for proper treatment of the injured. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Cabinet Minister Smt.@SampatiyaUikey is reaching Dindori,’ MP CM office posted on X.