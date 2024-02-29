Amy Poehler has been selected to receive CinemaCon‘s Vanguard Award

Amy Poehler has been chosen as the recipient of the Vanguard Award at CinemaCon’s closing night Big Screen Achievement Awards, to be held at Caesars Palace on April 11.

This accolade places Poehler in esteemed company, joining past recipients such as Lupita Nyong’o, who was honored as Star of the Year, and Shawn Levy, who received Director of the Year recognition.

Poehler’s recognition comes just ahead of the highly anticipated release of Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2,” in which she lends her voice to the lead character. Directed by Kelsey Mann, the film is slated for theatrical release on June 14. The storyline delves into the turmoil that ensues when the imminent demolition of headquarters jeopardizes the space for new emotions to emerge. Joining Poehler in the voice cast are talents including Maya Hawke, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, and Liza Lapira.