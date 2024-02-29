Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s Wedding Celebrations Kick Off with Anna Seva

The wedding festivities of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of the Ambani family, and Radhika Merchant have commenced, with pre-wedding events already underway. The couple, engaged since January 2023, has chosen Jamnagar as the venue for their wedding, expecting approximately 1000 attendees. The festivities began with an Anna Seva event on February 28, where 51,000 people were served food, continuing in the surrounding villages of Jamnagar for several days.

Anant Ambani, along with family members including Mukesh Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Viren Merchant, Shaila Merchant, and Radhika’s grandmother, initiated the Anna Seva in Jogvad near Jamnagar. The event was further enlivened with performances by noted Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi.

The selection of Jamnagar as the wedding venue is significant due to its proximity to a 3000-acre animal shelter founded by Anant Ambani. The shelter, named Vanatra, aims to contribute significantly to global conservation efforts by providing a sanctuary for injured, abused, and endangered animals. Equipped with advanced facilities including a state-of-the-art animal hospital and specialized care for elephants, Vanatra aims to collaborate with governmental organizations to elevate the standard of zoos across India. Anant Ambani expressed his deep connection to Jamnagar, referring to it as his family’s ancestral and professional hub in a recent interview.