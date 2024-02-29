Apple CEO Tim Cook at shareholder meeting caims that the company is to expand generative AI use

During Apple’s annual shareholder meeting, CEO Tim Cook unveiled plans to offer more insights into the company’s utilization of generative artificial intelligence (AI) later this year.

“We believe that will unlock transformative opportunities for users when it comes to productivity, problem solving, and more,” Reuters quoted Cook as saying.

Although Apple has been somewhat slower in integrating generative AI compared to rivals like Microsoft and Google, Cook assured shareholders that AI is already a crucial component of Apple’s products, with further advancements expected soon. Cook underscored the role of Apple’s hardware in driving AI progress, particularly highlighting the effectiveness of Apple silicon-powered Macs.

He remarked, “Every Mac powered by Apple silicon is an extraordinarily capable AI machine. In fact, there’s no better computer for AI on the market today.”

Despite Apple’s confidence in its AI capabilities, shareholders raised concerns about transparency regarding the company’s AI usage and ethical standards.

During the meeting, Apple shareholders rejected a proposal calling for increased disclosure about the company’s AI practices and ethical standards.

The proposal, introduced by the AFL-CIO pension trust, received significant support, garnering 37.5 percent of votes cast.

Brandon Rees, deputy director for corporations and capital markets at the AFL-CIO, expressed disappointment in Apple’s delay in disclosing ethical guidelines related to AI, unfavorably comparing it to other tech firms.

The AFL-CIO’s proposal aimed to compel Apple to issue a comprehensive report on its AI usage and reveal any ethical guidelines pertaining to the technology.

Specifically, the proposal stressed the importance of transparency, consent, and compensation for creators and rights holders in AI training processes.

Apple opposed the proposal, citing concerns that increased disclosures could potentially divulge strategic insights to competitors in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.