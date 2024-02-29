Australian Intelligence chief claims that a former politician sold out the country to a foreign spy ring

Mike Burgess, the director-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), revealed on Wednesday (Feb 28) that a former politician betrayed the nation to a foreign espionage network. According to a Reuters report, Burgess disclosed in Canberra that ASIO had exposed the spy ring and confronted its members, alerting them to the fact that their cover had been compromised.

Burgess disclosed that he declassified details of the operation, which utilized professional networking platforms, email, and social media to target individuals. “This politician betrayed their country, party, and former colleagues to further the interests of the foreign government. At one stage, the former politician even suggested involving a relative of a prime minister in the spies’ activities,” he stated.

The country implicated in the spy ring was not disclosed by Burgess, nor was the identity of the politician. He further indicated that the foreign nation had effectively cultivated and recruited the former Australian politician several years ago. However, since the politician was no longer active in service, no charges would be filed against them.

Describing the foreign operatives as the “A Team,” Burgess explained in his address that these spies sought to entice Australians with access to national security information by offering them consulting roles. He mentioned instances where Australian political figures and academics attending conferences overseas were targeted by “spies in disguise.”

Burgess noted that one academic provided the foreign agents with information regarding Australia’s national security and defense priorities, while an aspiring politician divulged political intelligence. “ASIO disrupted this operation and confronted the Australians involved. While some were unwitting participants, others were aware they were working for a foreign intelligence service,” he remarked.