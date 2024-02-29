BBA student murdered by acquaintances, body buried in farmland

A 20-year-old BBA student from Greater Noida was allegedly strangled to death by four acquaintances following a dispute and then buried in a farmland in Amroha, according to police officials on Thursday. Three of the suspects were apprehended on Wednesday evening after a confrontation with the police in Greater Noida, resulting in gunshot wounds to their legs.

The victim and the accused were residents of the Gajraula area in Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh, where the fatal incident occurred on Tuesday night. The victim, hailing from a business family, was pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at a private university in Greater Noida. When he failed to return to the hostel, an FIR was filed, prompting an investigation.

Police investigations, including CCTV footage and call data records, led to the identification of several suspects, including one of the victim’s friends, who disclosed details about a gathering in Gajraula attended by the victim and others. During questioning, the friend revealed that an altercation erupted during the gathering, resulting in the victim’s death and subsequent burial in a local farmland. The police managed to recover the victim’s body the following day, leading to the apprehension of three suspects, while the fourth remains at large.