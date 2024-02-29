BCCI drops Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan from Central Contracts

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer have been left out of the BCCI central contracts due to their failure to adhere to the directive to participate in the Ranji Trophy tournament. Despite being part of the ODI World Cup squad last year, Kishan, who was on a category C contract, did not join Jharkhand for the Ranji Trophy citing personal reasons, focusing instead on preparing for the upcoming IPL. Similarly, Iyer, who was on a category B contract, opted out of Mumbai’s Ranji quarterfinal against Baroda after being dropped from the Indian team.

In response to the players’ actions, the BCCI emphasized the importance of prioritizing domestic cricket when not representing the national team. The exclusion of Kishan and Iyer from the central contracts reflects the board’s stance on commitment to domestic competitions. Meanwhile, top players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja have retained their A plus category contracts, signifying their consistent contributions at the highest level.

The central contracts categorize players based on their contribution and performance, with financial rewards ranging from Rs 7 crore per annum in the A plus bracket to Rs 1 crore in the C category, in addition to match fees. While Kishan and Iyer’s omission highlights the significance of following BCCI directives and participating in domestic cricket, it also underscores the strict criteria and expectations set by the board for players to maintain their central contracts.