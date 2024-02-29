CBI summons Akhilesh Yadav for questioning in illegal mining case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, as a witness for questioning in connection with illegal mining cases dating back to 2012-2016. The agency issued a notice under section 160 of the CrPC, directing Yadav to appear before them on Thursday regarding a case registered in 2019. Allegations involve the improper issuance of mining leases, allowing illegal mining activities, and renewing licenses despite a ban by the National Green Tribunal.

The case centers on accusations that public officials facilitated illegal mining activities during Yadav’s tenure as chief minister, allowing theft of minerals and extortion from leaseholders and drivers. The CBI’s investigation, prompted by directives from the Allahabad High Court, uncovered irregularities such as the approval of numerous leases in violation of e-tendering processes. The agency’s scrutiny extends to Yadav’s term as mining minister in 2012-2013, with allegations suggesting his involvement in approving leases against established policies.