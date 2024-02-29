Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for third day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged for third day in a row in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 46,080 per 8 gram and Rs 5760 per 1 gram. On Monday, gold price declined by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

In other major markets in the country, gold prices experienced a slight decline on Thursday. The price of 24 carat gold stood at Rs. 6393.7 per gram, down by Rs. 327. Similarly, the price of 22 carat gold was Rs. 5856.7 per gram, down by Rs. 298. Over the past week, the price of 24 carat gold has decreased by 1.66%, while in the last month it saw a 1.29% decline. The price of silver is Rs. 73800.0 per kg, showing a decrease of Rs. 100.0 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs. 62286 per 10 gram, up by 0.059%. Silver 2024 futures were trading at Rs. 69200 per kg, up by 0.723%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was steady at $2,035.78 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $2,044.20. Price of spot silver rose 0.2% to $22.51 per ounce, and platinum climbed 0.3% to $880.89, while palladium fell 0.2% to $926.97.