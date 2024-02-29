Documentary reveals audio recordings of noises during the search for the Titan submersible

In a groundbreaking development, audio recordings capturing sounds detected during the search for the Titan submersible have been unveiled for the first time in the upcoming documentary “The Titan Sub Disaster: Minute by Minute.”

The previously unheard noises, including the bangs that had sparked hope for the crew’s survival, are set to be revealed to the public when the documentary premieres on Channel 5 in early March, reportedly on either March 6 or March 7.

This release is expected to evoke poignant recollections of the tragic incident. The bangs, detected by sonar buoys, played a pivotal role in the extensive rescue efforts launched after the submersible disappeared during a deep-sea expedition to explore the wreck of the Titanic in June 2023.

Formerly known as Cyclops 2, the submersible met a devastating fate when it imploded, resulting in the loss of all five passengers aboard.

Despite initial doubts, the audio recordings, acquired by the Royal Canadian Air Force team spearheading the search and rescue mission, offer fresh insights into the circumstances surrounding the Titan’s vanishing act.