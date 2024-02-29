Dubai introduces 5-year multiple-entry visa for Indians: Details

Dubai: Dubai has introduced a five-year multiple-entry visa for Indians. Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has announced this.

This new visa lets tourists enter the UAE multiple times on their sponsorship. They can stay for 90 days initially, extendable once, totalling a maximum of 180 days within a year.

ELIGIBILITY:

Indian passport holders are eligible for this visa.

The passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the date of application.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED:

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

A recent passport-sized photograph.

A valid health insurance policy covering your stay in the UAE.

Proof of sufficient funds – a bank statement reflecting a minimum balance of USD 4,000 (or equivalent) for the last 6 months.

Proof of onward journey (flight ticket) from Dubai.

Proof of accommodation (hotel booking or residence address) in Dubai.

VISA FEATURES:

Validity: 5 years

Entries: Multiple entries

Stay Duration: 90 days per visit, extendable for another 90 days (maximum total stay of 180 days per year)

Processing Time: 2-5 working days

How to apply:

Digital Channels (Website/Smart Application):

Access the smart services system using UAE Pass or your username.

Look for the desired service to apply for.

Provide the necessary application information, if applicable.

Make the payment for the service fee, if required.

Customer Happiness Center:

Visit the nearest Customer Happiness Center.

Obtain an automated turn ticket and wait for your turn.

Present the completed application, along with any necessary documents, to the customer service representative.

Pay the service fee, if applicable.

Amer Service Center:

Go to the nearest Customer Happiness Center.

Obtain an automated turn ticket and wait for your turn.

Submit the application, fulfilling all required conditions and providing any necessary documents, to the customer service representative.

Make the payment for the service fee, if any.

The visa should be issued within 48 hours, once the process has been completed.