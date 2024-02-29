Former IAS officer, renowned Kanada actor K Shivaram passed away

Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and esteemed Sandalwood actor K Shivaram has tragically passed away due to a heart attack at Bengaluru’s HCG hospital. Shivram, renowned for his contributions to the Kannada cinema industry, had a distinguished career spanning both civil services and entertainment. Hospitalized a few days prior to his demise after suffering a severe heart attack, despite medical efforts, he couldn’t overcome the ailment.

Shivaram, known for his versatile acting talents, notably showcased his skills in the iconic film “Ba Nalle Madhuchandrake,” earning admiration from Kannada movie enthusiasts. Alongside his successful entertainment career, he served as a district collector across various state districts, exemplifying his dedication to public service. Additionally, he held the position of Managing Director at MSIL until his retirement in 2013, becoming the first person to clear the IAS exam in Kannada.

Upon retiring, Shivaram delved into politics, contesting from Vijaypur in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, continuing his commitment to serving the people even outside of civil services. As news of his passing spreads, arrangements are made for his final darshan at his residence on Modi Road, providing an opportunity for friends, family, and admirers to bid farewell to the departed soul.