Former TN Minister Senthil Balaji’s Second Bail Plea Dismissed by HC

The Madras High Court rejected the second bail application of former Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthil Balaji, who was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last year over allegations of involvement in a money laundering case. This marks the second instance within four months that Balaji’s plea for release was declined by the High Court. Justice N. Anand Venkatesh, while dismissing the petition, emphasized concerns regarding the potential influence Balaji might wield and the importance of maintaining public interest, given the nature of the case.

The court highlighted Balaji’s past conduct and the gravity of the accusations, which involve a cash-for-job scam allegedly orchestrated during his tenure as Transport Minister. Despite Balaji’s resignation from his ministerial position, the court underscored his continued influence within the political sphere, raising apprehensions about potential tampering with witnesses or evidence. The judge also noted the ED’s extensive investigation, which revealed substantial payments made by job seekers to Balaji’s associates, further implicating him in the alleged wrongdoing.

Additionally, the court emphasized the absence of convincing evidence presented by Balaji to refute the charges against him. Balaji’s arrest in June 2023 and subsequent indictment by the ED, coupled with previous dismissals of his bail applications by both the High Court and local courts, underscore the seriousness of the allegations leveled against him in connection with the money laundering case.