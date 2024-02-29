German Open Badminton: India’s Aakarshi Kashyap, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran enter second round

Mulheim: In badminton, India’s Aakarshi Kashyap and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran entered the second round at the German Open in Mulheim.

In women’s singles, World No. 43 Aakarshi Kashyap defeated world No. 79 Polina Buhrova of Ukraine by ‘23-21, 17-21, 11-21’. Now she will face world No. 22 Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark.

In the men’s singles, world No. 50 Sathish Kumar defeated World No. 45 Misha Zilberman of Israel by ‘ 21-18, 19-21, 21-19’. He will take on world No. 42 Nhat Nguyen of Ireland in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, World No. 69 Sankar Subramanianmade a first-round exit, losing to 22nd-ranked Brian Yang of Canada by ‘21-15, 18-21, 13-21’. In the mixed doubles, Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh went down to Malaysian pair Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai by ‘21-12, 21-11’.

In the women’s doubles, India’s Rutaparna and Swetaparna Panda, world No. 51, lost to the 439th-ranked German pair of Amelie Lehmann and Cara Siebrecht by ‘21-17, 10-21, 21-14’.

The German Open 2024 is a BWF Super 300 meet. It is the sixth tournament on the 2024 badminton calendar and offers qualifying ranking points for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The qualification window for badminton started on May 1 last year and will end in April this year.