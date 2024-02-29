Google is facing a heavy 2.1-billion-euro lawsuit filed by 32 media conglomerates

Google is currently embroiled in a substantial 2.1-billion-euro ($2.3 billion) legal battle initiated by 32 media conglomerates, including Axel Springer and Schibsted.

As reported by Reuters, this lawsuit, commenced on Wednesday, accuses Google of engaging in detrimental practices within the digital advertising sphere, resulting in significant financial losses for media entities.

This legal entanglement compounds the array of challenges Google is currently navigating, as antitrust regulators escalate scrutiny of its ad tech operations. The announcement of the lawsuit prompted a decline of over 2 percent in Google’s stock shares.

The consortium of media conglomerates, spanning multiple European nations, alleges that Google’s monopolistic conduct has fostered an uncompetitive market environment, thereby inflicting financial setbacks upon publishers.

Legal representatives for the media entities contend that Google’s actions have stifled potential advertising revenues while inflating fees for ad tech services. They cite instances such as the substantial fine imposed on Google by the French competition authority in 2021 and the European Commission’s recent charges as evidence bolstering their collective claim.

Analysts speculate that if regulatory scrutiny persists, Google may be compelled to reassess its practices and ensure more equitable pricing structures for advertisers.

Quoting insights from DA Davidson & Co analyst Gil Luria, Reuters underscores the precarious position of Google’s advertising business, particularly amidst the emergence of generative AI technologies, which continue to present significant challenges.

Luria emphasizes the potential ramifications of regulatory interventions on Google’s operational methodologies and pricing strategies.

In response to these allegations, Google has vehemently denied the claims, dismissing the lawsuit as “speculative and opportunistic.”