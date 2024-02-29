Govt Sets Wheat Procurement Target for 2024-25 Season at 30-32 Million Tonnes

The government has set a modest target for wheat procurement, aiming to acquire between 30 and 32 million tonnes during the 2024-25 rabi marketing season, as reported by the food ministry. This decision comes despite the Ministry of Agriculture’s optimism about a potential record wheat production of 114-115 million tonnes in the 2023-24 crop year. The target was finalized following discussions with state food secretaries during a meeting chaired by Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra in New Delhi.

Following deliberations, the Ministry of Food announced the procurement estimates for the upcoming rabi marketing season, setting the range for wheat procurement at 30-32 million tonnes. Additionally, the ministry has established a procurement target for rabi paddy in terms of rice, ranging from 9 to 10 million tonnes. Furthermore, the government has outlined a procurement target of 600,000 tonnes for rabi coarse grains and millets (Shri Anna). During the meeting, states and Union Territories were encouraged to prioritize millet procurement to diversify crops and enhance nutritional intake. Despite lower wheat procurement in recent seasons due to production declines, the government remains focused on stabilizing procurement levels amidst fluctuations in agricultural output.