Gulf Air increases flights to these cities: Details

Manama: The national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Gulf Air has increased the number of flights to Athens and Larnaca . The air carrier has increased its flights to and from Athens to 10 weekly flights. It will also operate 3 weekly flights to and from Larnaca.

Gulf Air has been operating a strong network of direct flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Hellenic Republic since 1980, as well as operating direct flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Cyprus since 1982.

Passengers can purchase tickets through gulfair.com and through the airline’s mobile application, by calling the Gulf Air Contact Centre on +97317373737, by visiting any of Gulf Air sales offices; or through any of the airline’s approved travel agencies.