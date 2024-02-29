Himachal CM Sukhu Organizes ‘Morning Meeting’ for Congress MLAs

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania is set to announce the decision on the fate of six defected Congress MLAs on Friday morning following a petition filed against them under the anti-defection law. The petition targets MLAs Rajinder Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Chetanya Sharma, and Divender Kumar (Bhutto) seeking their disqualification. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan stated that the Speaker will make the final call, emphasizing that the Congress has demonstrated its majority and passed the budget despite the defiance of the mentioned MLAs during voting. Chauhan highlighted the issuance of a whip to ensure their presence during the budget voting, which they disregarded by abstaining.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has convened a ‘breakfast meeting’ for all Congress MLAs on Thursday in Shimla. While the nature of the meeting is informal, MLA Ashish Butail characterized it as significant. Sukhu reassured that his government remains secure and refuted rumors of his resignation, affirming that neither the high command nor anyone else has requested his resignation. He stressed the Congress’s commitment to completing its full term and emphasized a philosophy of forgiveness over revenge among party members amidst the political turmoil triggered by the recent Rajya Sabha election outcome and internal party dynamics.