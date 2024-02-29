Jaishankar foresees country’s significant progress

Addressing an event in Chikkodi, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar expressed optimism about India’s trajectory, citing remarkable growth across various sectors over the past decade. He emphasized the pivotal role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the groundwork laid during this period, asserting that the nation is poised to make significant strides in the near future. Jaishankar highlighted the evolving global landscape, predicting a future driven by technological advancements such as Artificial Intelligence, chips, electric mobility, and robotics.

Jaishankar underscored India’s economic progress under Modi’s tenure, noting the country’s rise from the 11th to the 5th position in global rankings over the past decade. He echoed Modi’s vision for India to attain the third position in the world economy, expressing confidence that India is on course to become the leading global economy. The minister’s remarks at the inauguration of a new school exemplify the government’s commitment to fostering growth and development, underscoring the transformative potential envisioned for India in the coming years.