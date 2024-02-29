Know why you are not losing weight

Weight lose depends on several factors. . Your hormones, metabolism, stress levels and sleep schedule are some factors that affect body weight.

In an Instagram post nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a few reasons why you are not losing weight despite all the efforts:

1. You are not eating enough protein:

Protein plays a key role in weight management. Protein is crucial for muscle repair and metabolism. According to the nutritionist, adequate protein intake can increase your calorie burn by 80-100 calories per day.

2. Not eating enough:

Many often decrease their calorie consumption drastically to lose weight. However, studies have shown that following low-calorie diets for long can decrease your metabolism by up to 23%.

3. Hormonal imbalance:

Hormones affect your body weight in several ways. If you are finding it difficult to shed some kilos, consult a healthcare provider to get your hormones checked.

4. Sleep deprivation:

Lack of sleep can make you gain weight. Sleep affects your hunger hormones as well as metabolism. So, prioritize 7-9 hours of quality sleep every night to support your weight loss goals.

5. Stress:

Uncontrolled stress is more harmful than you think. Practice stress management techniques like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing.