Mahashivratri 2024: Know date, customs and significance

Mumbai: Maha Shivratri also known as ‘the Great Night of Shiva’ is a Hindu festival. It is a special day dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva. This year, the festival will fall on March 8, 2024.

While South Indian tradition designates Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha as Maha Shivratri, North Indian customs honour Masik Shivaratri in the month of Phalguna as the grand occasion.

According to Hindu mythology, during the churning of the ocean, or Samudra Manthan a pot of poison emerged from the ocean, threatening to destroy the world. Lord Shiva drank the poison, holding it in his throat, turning it blue. This act of sacrifice embodies the essence of Maha Shivratri, symbolising the triumph of virtue over vice.

Date and Puja timings:

Maha Shivaratri on Friday, March 8, 2024

Nishita Kaal Puja Time – 12:07 AM to 12:56 AM, Mar 09

Duration – 00 Hours 49 Mins

On 9th Mar, Shivaratri Parana Time – 06:37 AM to 03:29 PM

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time – 06:25 PM to 09:28 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time – 09:28 PM to 12:31 AM, Mar 09

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time – 12:31 AM to 03:34 AM, Mar 09

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time – 03:34 AM to 06:37 AM, Mar 09

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins – 09:57 PM on Mar 08, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends – 06:17 PM on Mar 09, 2024

Devotees eat only one meal the day before and then fast the whole day of Maha Shivratri. At night, they worship Lord Shiva and break their fast the next morning.